Why Arshad thought 'Munna Bhai...' would be his 'last film'

Arshad Warsi , who is best known for his role as Circuit in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., recently opened up about his career after the film's release. Speaking to Pinkvilla, he revealed that before the movie, he hardly earned any money and would accept whatever he was offered. "Before Munna Bhai, I hardly earned any money...I wasn't making anything; I would take whatever came my way."

Career turning point Vipul Shah's call after 'Munna Bhai' changed everything After the success of the movie, Warsi received a call from producer-filmmaker Vipul Shah. "He called me randomly after Munna Bhai got released and said, 'If you take even a penny less than ₹1cr, I will come after you.'" This conversation led to Warsi asking his manager to demand ₹1cr for his next project. "After that, I started getting a little more money."

Role skepticism Warsi wasn't the 1st choice for Circuit Warsi also shared his initial doubts about the role of Circuit in the acclaimed comedy-drama. He revealed that he wasn't the first choice for the role and would have rejected it if he were doing better in life. "I wasn't the first choice for the role. Many had rejected it, and I would have rejected it if I was doing better in life."

Role success How improvisation turned Circuit into a hit character Warsi revealed that much of his character was improvised. "Raju (Rajkumar Hirani) gave me full creative freedom, and it was so much fun." He added, "Sometimes, things work out when you don't expect them to...I thought this would be my last film." "I really believed that after this, I'd only get small goon roles behind the hero, and I didn't want to do that anymore. So, I thought this is my last one. But somehow, it all worked out."

