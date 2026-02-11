Artist sues AirAsia for using mural without permission
Ernest Zacharevic, a Lithuanian artist, is suing AirAsia and its parent company for allegedly using his famous "Children on a Bicycle" mural on one of their planes without permission.
The artwork appeared on an aircraft's livery in October 2024, and Zacharevic says AirAsia has used his art in promos since 2016 without asking.
Zacharevic wants the court to recognize artists' rights
Zacharevic isn't just after money; he wants the court to recognize artists' rights to control how their work is used and commercialized.
He calls his mural "a distinct artistic creation" shaped by years of effort, and argues that artists should have a say when big brands use their work.
The case asks for official recognition of his rights, removal of any unauthorized uses, and damages if the court finds AirAsia at fault.