Artist sues AirAsia for using mural without permission

Zacharevic wants the court to recognize artists' rights

Zacharevic isn't just after money; he wants the court to recognize artists' rights to control how their work is used and commercialized.

He calls his mural "a distinct artistic creation" shaped by years of effort, and argues that artists should have a say when big brands use their work.

The case asks for official recognition of his rights, removal of any unauthorized uses, and damages if the court finds AirAsia at fault.