Late Val Kilmer gets AI-generated Avatar in 'As Deep as...'

The upcoming historical drama, As Deep as the Grave, has utilized artificial intelligence to recreate the late actor Val Kilmer's performance, reported Variety. The film's trailer was recently unveiled at CinemaCon, showcasing Kilmer in various forms, including a ghostly figure and a young priest. The actor passed away in 2025 after battling throat cancer and couldn't shoot for his role due to illness.

Ethical considerations The film's team collaborated with Kilmer's family The film's team, including writer-director Coerte Voorhees and producer John Voorhees, collaborated with Kilmer's family to ethically use the controversial technology. They stressed that the story of Ann Axtell Morris, one of America's first female archeologists, resonated with Kilmer. "It was very much designed around him," Coerte told the outlet last month. "His family kept saying how important they thought the movie was and that Val really wanted to be a part of this."

Role details His role is significant in the film At CinemaCon, Coerte revealed that Kilmer's role is significant and his character appears in over an hour of the film. The production team followed SAG guidelines and compensated Kilmer's estate for his appearance. His family provided archival material used to create the performance. In a statement, Mercedes Kilmer said her father would have wanted to be part of As Deep as the Grave, noting he saw emerging technologies as tools to expand storytelling possibilities.

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