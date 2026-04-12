Legendary singer Asha Bhosle dies at 92

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai at the age of 92, confirms her son Anand Bhosle. She was admitted here due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. pic.twitter.com/UHGwMD7h9H

Health update

Singer was being treated for chest infection

On Saturday night, reports surfaced that Bhosle was hospitalized after suffering a cardiac arrest. Later, her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, clarified that the artist was battling severe exhaustion and a chest infection. On Sunday, sources told Hindustan Times that the singer had not been keeping well for the last few months and was hospitalized in a critical state. The last rites are scheduled for Monday.