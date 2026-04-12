Legendary singer Asha Bhosle dies at 92
What's the story
Legendary singer Asha Bhosle has passed away, her son confirmed on Sunday. Bhosle (92) was undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital for a chest infection. The artist, who started her career in the 1950s, sang in over 20 languages. Some of her biggest hits include Hungamaa Ho Gaya, Rangeela Re, O Saathi Re, and Intaha Ho Gayi Intezaar Ki.
Twitter Post
Her son, Anand, confirmed her demise
Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai at the age of 92, confirms her son Anand Bhosle.— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2026
She was admitted here due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. pic.twitter.com/UHGwMD7h9H
Health update
Singer was being treated for chest infection
On Saturday night, reports surfaced that Bhosle was hospitalized after suffering a cardiac arrest. Later, her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, clarified that the artist was battling severe exhaustion and a chest infection. On Sunday, sources told Hindustan Times that the singer had not been keeping well for the last few months and was hospitalized in a critical state. The last rites are scheduled for Monday.