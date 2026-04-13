Asha Bhosle's cremation today: Son requests fans to avoid overcrowding

The nation is mourning the loss of legendary singer Asha Bhosle , who passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. The iconic singer had been battling health issues for a while and was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday due to severe fatigue and chest infection. The last rites will be held at the Shivaji Park Crematorium in Dadar West, Mumbai, at 4:00pm on Monday.

Funeral arrangements Bhosle's son urged fans to avoid gathering at the crematorium Bhosle's son, Anand Bhosle, has requested fans and well-wishers to exercise restraint and not gather in large numbers at the cremation ground. On Sunday night, he told ANI, "Tomorrow, from 10:30am to 2:00pm, people can come and take the last darshan of my mother at the Casa Grande building." "At 4:00pm, her last rites will be performed at the crematorium. I request people not to gather there, as there are chances of overcrowding."

State honors Minister Shelar also shared details of last rites Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar had earlier shared details about Bhosle's last rites. "Today, the entire country and Maharashtra are mourning the end of an era. Her work and her music were a source of joy not only for India but for the entire world," he said. "Tomorrow, from 11:00am to 3:00pm, her loved ones will be able to pay their last respects at her home in Lower Parel."

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