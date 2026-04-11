Legendary singer Asha Bhosle (92) suffers cardiac arrest, hospitalized

Veteran playback singer Asha Bhosle (92) has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after suffering a cardiac arrest on Saturday, reported IANS. The news agency quoted Dr. Pratit Samdani from the hospital, who confirmed that she is currently receiving treatment in the Emergency Medical Services unit. Bhosle is known for her iconic songs such as Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Jaiye Aap Kahan Jayenge, Rangeela Re, and Sharara Sharara, among others.

Career highlights Bhosle's incredible journey in Hindi cinema Bhosle is one of the most celebrated voices in Indian music, with a career spanning over seven decades. She started her journey in the shadow of her elder sister, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, but soon carved out a distinct space for herself with a bold, playful style. Her versatility has allowed her to sing across genres, from romantic melodies to peppy cabaret songs, ghazals, and pop numbers.

Musical partnerships Her timeless classics in the 1960s and 70s Bhosle's collaborations with notable music directors like O.P. Nayyar and R.D. Burman have given Hindi cinema evergreen songs like Aao Huzoor Tumko and Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko. She brought new energy to songs like Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja and Yeh Mera Dil, changing the sound of film music in the 1960s and 70s. Her depth was also showcased in classical tracks like In Aankhon Ki Masti and Dil Cheez Kya Hai.

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Musical evolution Reinventing magic in the 90s and early 2000s In the 1990s and early 2000s, Bhosle reinvented herself. Working with AR Rahman, she delivered popular tracks like Radha Kaise Na Jale, Tanha Tanha and Rangeela Re, connecting with a new generation of listeners. She also explored Indipop with songs like Kabhi To Nazar Milao, keeping her music relevant across changing times.

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