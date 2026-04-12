Asha Bhosle once said Priyanka, Kangana could play her on-screen

Casting choices

Bhosle's picks for her biopic

In an interview with Bombay Times, Bhosle had said, "I think Priyanka Chopra Jonas would be perfect to play me onscreen. Kangana Ranaut is also a very good actor. I feel she can be a great choice, too." However, she also expressed skepticism about the possibility of her life story being adapted into a film. "Having said this, I don't think a film based on my life will ever be made."