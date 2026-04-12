Asha Bhosle once said Priyanka, Kangana could play her on-screen
What's the story
Indian cinema is mourning the loss of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away on April 12 following multiple organ failure. She had a remarkable career spanning over eight decades and began her singing journey in 1943. In a past interview, when asked about an actor who could play her in a biopic, she named Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kangana Ranaut.
Casting choices
Bhosle's picks for her biopic
In an interview with Bombay Times, Bhosle had said, "I think Priyanka Chopra Jonas would be perfect to play me onscreen. Kangana Ranaut is also a very good actor. I feel she can be a great choice, too." However, she also expressed skepticism about the possibility of her life story being adapted into a film. "Having said this, I don't think a film based on my life will ever be made."
Musical links
Ranaut's musical connection to Bhosle
Interestingly, Ranaut has a special musical connection to Bhosle. Her critically acclaimed 2014 film Queen featured a recreation of the song Hungama Ho Gaya, originally sung by Bhosle in Anhonee (1973). Another song, Kaafi Nahi Chaand, from her 2014 film, Revolver Rani, was also sung by Bhosle. On Sunday, Ranaut paid tribute to Bhosle on Instagram, writing, "Oh no!! My favorite singer, end of an era. Om shanti."