Asha Parekh pays tribute to Bhosle, recalls her remarkable versatility
What's the story
Veteran actor Asha Parekh has expressed her deep grief over the demise of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle. The 92-year-old singer passed away on Sunday due to multiple organ failure at Breach Candy Hospital. Parekh, who had a close association with Bhosle since her debut film Dil Deke Dekho (1959), remembered her as a "very warm and lovely person."
Fond memories
Parekh looked back on her time with Bhosle
Parekh told ETimes, "I remember her telling me how my 1971 film Caravan song Daiya Yeh Main Kahan Phasi was a very difficult song for her." "The most important thing about her singing was how she sang in such a way that her voice embraced the actor's personality in the film, and it felt that the actor was singing it. That was the power of her versatility and talent."
Personal favorites
Parekh shared her favorite Bhosle songs
Parekh also shared her favorite Bhosle songs, including Aaja Aaja from Teesri Manzil (1966) and Dil Cheez Kya Hai from Umrao Jaan. She fondly remembered meeting Bhosle when she received the prestigious Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Memorial Award. "It felt like a big honor to receive the award in her presence," said Parekh. "We had kept in touch regularly and can never forget her smile, and her songs will continue to ring in my ears in the future too."