Asha Parekh pays tribute to Bhosle, recalls her remarkable versatility

Fond memories

Parekh looked back on her time with Bhosle

Parekh told ETimes, "I remember her telling me how my 1971 film Caravan song Daiya Yeh Main Kahan Phasi was a very difficult song for her." "The most important thing about her singing was how she sang in such a way that her voice embraced the actor's personality in the film, and it felt that the actor was singing it. That was the power of her versatility and talent."