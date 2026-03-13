Ashish Chanchlani's 'Ekaki' tops 'IMDb' list of Indian TV shows Entertainment Mar 13, 2026

Ashish Chanchlani just scored his career-best with Ekaki, a sci-fi horror-comedy series he wrote, directed, produced, and starred in.

Released on YouTube in several Indian languages, the show kicked off last November and wrapped up its finale this February, earning a standout 9.4/10 IMDb rating for the final episode.