Ashish Chanchlani's 'Ekaki' tops 'IMDb' list of Indian TV shows
Entertainment
Ashish Chanchlani just scored his career-best with Ekaki, a sci-fi horror-comedy series he wrote, directed, produced, and starred in.
Released on YouTube in several Indian languages, the show kicked off last November and wrapped up its finale this February, earning a standout 9.4/10 IMDb rating for the final episode.
No. 1 show on 'IMDb' in India
Ekaki isn't just popular: it's now No. 1 on IMDb's Top 100 Indian TV shows with an overall 8.2/10 from over 36,000 votes.
The cast includes familiar faces like Akash Dodeja and Sidhant Sarfare, making it even more of a fan favorite.
Chanchlani wants to take bigger creative risks now
The Ekaki team called their success "grateful" on Instagram.
Chanchlani told Hindustan Times that this win makes him want to take even bigger creative risks, "Risk always rewards you."