Ashneer Grover falls for fake 'Bigg Boss' casting call

Ashneer Grover , the former managing director of BharatPe and current host of Rise & Fall, has reportedly fallen victim to a fake casting call for Bigg Boss 19 . The entrepreneur took to social media to share a screenshot of an email inviting him to be part of the popular reality show earlier. However, a source close to Bigg Boss has confirmed that this invitation is fraudulent.

Source's statement 'Impossible he would be invited...': Source The source told India Today, "Since Ashneer is already hosting a show by the same production house, it is impossible that he would be invited to participate in another one which is also a captive reality." The production house mentioned in the email is Banijay Group India. However, Bigg Boss 19 is produced by Banijay Asia.

Social media post Grover's humorous response to the invitation In the screenshot shared by Grover, he humorously responded to the invitation. He wrote, "Haha Salman bhai se poochle. Mai toh free ho jaunga tab tak!Yeh mail merge kisi ki toh naukri khayengey," suggesting that he would be ready to participate in Bigg Boss 19 if host Salman Khan agrees first. To recall, Grover was brutally trolled by Khan during Bigg Boss 18 over the entrepreneur's story about working on an ad shoot with him.

Production's clarification Production team clarifies on spam email Many associated with the production team of Bigg Boss 19 have confirmed to the portal that the email sent to Grover is spam. They clarified that no such invitation is ever sent for their marquee show in this manner. The team also stated that they do not have any employee named Rohit Gupta, who was mentioned in the fraudulent email.