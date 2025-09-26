CBFC clears 'Kantara: Chapter 1' with 0 cuts
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 without any cuts to action or violent scenes, reported Bollywood Hungama. The only modifications suggested by the board were the replacement of an obscene hand gesture and the addition of a disclaimer about drug consumption. The film was awarded a U/A 16+ certificate on September 22 after these changes were made.
Film length
Total runtime of 'Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1'
The total runtime of Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 is 168.53 minutes, or approximately two hours and 49 minutes. The Hindi version of the film was also cleared by CBFC. Advance bookings for the movie started in Karnataka with screenings scheduled as early as 6:30am on October 2.
Box office battle
'Kantara' to clash with 'Sunny Sanskari Ki...'
The Hindi version of Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 will be clashing with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which is also releasing on the same day. The latter is a Dharma production starring A-listers Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf. This makes it interesting to see how exhibitors and programmers will allocate showtimes between these two major releases.