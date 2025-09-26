'Kantara' is hitting theaters on October 2

CBFC clears 'Kantara: Chapter 1' with 0 cuts

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:42 pm Sep 26, 202505:42 pm

What's the story

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 without any cuts to action or violent scenes, reported Bollywood Hungama. The only modifications suggested by the board were the replacement of an obscene hand gesture and the addition of a disclaimer about drug consumption. The film was awarded a U/A 16+ certificate on September 22 after these changes were made.