Simpson Motorcycle gears up for global helmet market expansion
Entertainment
Simpson Motorcycle, known for its bold helmet designs in the US, is now taking on the $7 billion global motorcycle helmet market.
The brand plans to launch its gear in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America—hoping to reach more riders by teaming up with new partners and offering a wider range of products.
The brand will showcase its 2026 helmet lineup at EICMA
To kick things off, Simpson just held its first-ever Saddle Up Global Dealer Summit in Texas to connect with international distributors.
They're set to reveal their 2026 helmet lineup at Milan's EICMA show this November.
A highlight: the new Simpson x Buell Mod Bandit helmet, showing they're serious about both style and safety for riders everywhere.