'Bards of Bollywood' S2: Rajat Bedi's character gets more screen-time
Good news for fans: The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is officially coming back for a second season, and Rajat Bedi will reprise his role as Jaraj Saxena.
The show, which marked Aryan Khan's directorial debut, earned praise for its witty spin on Bollywood stereotypes and clever writing.
This time around, Bedi says his character will get even more screen time.
Bedi on personal connect to role
For Bedi, this role hits close to home—he describes it as an extension of his real-life journey back to films after a long break.
He shared how being cast by Khan (who was nervous but believed Bedi was perfect for the part) has been a turning point in his career.
The positive response has made both him and his family genuinely happy.