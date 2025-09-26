Madras HC issues notice to Vijay in flag case

The trust, led by G.B. Pachaiyappan, says TVK's flag—especially its central emblem—closely copies their trademark. They worry this could confuse people and wanted the court to stop TVK from using it.

Court found no proof of public confusion

Justice Ramamoorthy had earlier said the flags were significantly different and found no proof of public confusion, dismissing the trust's request on August 18, 2025.

But the trust appealed, so now a higher bench has sent Vijay an official notice and will hear more arguments in about six weeks.