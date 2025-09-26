'He's family conscious': Mahesh Bhatt gushes about son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor

Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt recently lauded his son-in-law, actor Ranbir Kapoor . Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, he revealed that Kapoor is "very sorted" and "very family conscious." He revealed that the actor reads a lot and consumes a lot of cinema. The conversation also touched upon Bhatt's daughter Alia Bhatt 's first failure in Bollywood with Shandaar and how she dealt with it.

Kapoor's character 'Ranbir is a very sorted kid...' Bhatt said, "Ranbir is a very sorted kid, and I have never seen someone so family conscious in the industry." He added, "He loves his home and his daughter. He is also very well-read, and no one really knows that; he reads a lot and consumes a lot of cinema as well." The filmmaker also praised Kapoor's listening skills during their conversations.

Alia's setback 'Alia was shaken to the roots by that' Bhatt also spoke about his daughter Alia's first flop, Shandaar. He said, "When Alia had tasted her first failure...she was shaken to the roots by that." "Even though she is a tough girl on the outside, a failure is a failure." He added that such experiences remind one of their mortality and that everyone in the industry has faced setbacks, including legends like Raj Kapoor.