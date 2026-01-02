Hong Kong fire: Asian Film Awards to skip competitive categories 

Dr. Wilfred Wong, Chairman of the Asian Film Awards Academy, said in a statement, "This is a well-considered decision." "We believe that, in the current environment, adopting a solemn and minimalist format for the awards ceremony is the most appropriate arrangement." "At this time, we have chosen to honor filmmakers in a restrained manner as a mark of respect to all sectors of the community."

Background

2026 Asian Film Awards date is yet to be revealed

The tragic incident that prompted these changes was a multi-day fire in Hong Kong's Tai Po district, which claimed the lives of 161 people. The fire, whose cause is still unknown, started on the external scaffolding of an apartment complex undergoing renovations and spread to seven out of eight buildings. Since then, many public events in Hong Kong have been either paused or adapted. The date for the 2026 Asian Film Awards has not yet been announced.