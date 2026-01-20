What is 'Assi'? Mysterious film gets release date
What's the story
A mysterious film titled Assi has been announced for a February release. The announcement poster for the Hindi film was shared by several trade insiders on social media platforms on Tuesday afternoon. However, unlike traditional film announcements that usually feature stars and production houses, this one only revealed the title and release date of Assi.
Poster details
'Assi' poster features cryptic message
The poster for Assi features a simple design with white text on a red background. The text reads: "Eighty. Per day. Everyday...An urgent watch." The caption read, "Only if you knew what it was. Eighty times a day. Every day. Every twenty minutes. And when you do know, it hits hard. Very hard!!!"
Release clash
'Assi' to clash with 'Do Deewane Seher Mein'
Despite the mystery surrounding Assi, it is confirmed that the film will be released on February 20, 2026. It will clash with Do Deewane Seher Mein, a romantic drama starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur. A formal announcement regarding the cast and crew of Assi is expected later this month.