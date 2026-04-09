At Mumbai awards, Bajpayee jokes he'd rather eat litti chokha

Yadav defends Dwivedi over check bounce

This playful moment followed some drama at the same event: Dwivedi had been trolled for referencing Rajpal Yadav's check-bounce case while talking about global currencies.

Yadav later posted a video asking fans not to hate on Dwivedi, saying warmly, "Saurabh and Zakir are like brothers to me," and highlighting the good vibes between him, Dwivedi, and Khan.