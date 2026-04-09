At Mumbai awards, Bajpayee jokes he'd rather eat litti chokha
Entertainment
At a recent Mumbai award show, Manoj Bajpayee made a quick jab about long introductions.
After Zakir Khan introduced co-host Saurabh Dwivedi in an especially detailed way, Bajpayee joked he'd rather head to Patna for some litti chokha than sit through another lengthy intro.
Yadav defends Dwivedi over check bounce
This playful moment followed some drama at the same event: Dwivedi had been trolled for referencing Rajpal Yadav's check-bounce case while talking about global currencies.
Yadav later posted a video asking fans not to hate on Dwivedi, saying warmly, "Saurabh and Zakir are like brothers to me," and highlighting the good vibes between him, Dwivedi, and Khan.