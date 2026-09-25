At National Film Awards 'Chaalchitra Ekhon' wins Best Bengali Film

Anjan Dutt said, "Winning the National Award is a huge sense of pride, especially because we made the film independently as a personal tribute to Mrinal Sen. I know he would have been proud" to honor Mrinal Sen with an indie film, while Neel Dutt loved connecting with talent from across India.

The young actors were thrilled: Banerjee called his win a "dream come true," and Deb said he was surprised but happy about all the support from his community.

These wins really highlight how Bengali films and their creators are making waves nationally.