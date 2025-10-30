'Athibheekara Kaamukan' trailer: Lukman Avaran's laid-back college life turns fun Entertainment Oct 30, 2025

The trailer for Athibheekara Kaamukan is out, giving us a peek at Lukman Avaran as Arjun—a laid-back guy who heads back to college and unexpectedly finds himself falling for Anu (Drishya Raghunath).

It's shaping up to be a fun take on campus romance with plenty of light moments.