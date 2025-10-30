Next Article
'Athibheekara Kaamukan' trailer: Lukman Avaran's laid-back college life turns fun
Entertainment
The trailer for Athibheekara Kaamukan is out, giving us a peek at Lukman Avaran as Arjun—a laid-back guy who heads back to college and unexpectedly finds himself falling for Anu (Drishya Raghunath).
It's shaping up to be a fun take on campus romance with plenty of light moments.
Supporting credits and release date
This film brings Avaran back together with director CC Nithin, his collaborator from Corona Dhavan.
The soundtrack features the song Premavathi sung by Sid Sriram, while Bibin Ashok handles the music.
With Sreeram Chandrasekharan behind the camera and editing by Ajeesh Anand, Athibheekara Kaamukan lands in theaters November 14.