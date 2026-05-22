'Athiradi' hits ₹55cr worldwide in 8 days, steady India run Entertainment May 22, 2026

Athiradi, the Malayalam college drama starring Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph, has pulled in over ₹55 crore worldwide within its first eight days.

Even though audiences had mixed feelings, the film stayed strong at the box office, making ₹1.15 crore net in India on its second Thursday, a drop from Day seven but still showing steady momentum since its debut.