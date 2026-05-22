'Athiradi' hits ₹55cr worldwide in 8 days, steady India run
Entertainment
Athiradi, the Malayalam college drama starring Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph, has pulled in over ₹55 crore worldwide within its first eight days.
Even though audiences had mixed feelings, the film stayed strong at the box office, making ₹1.15 crore net in India on its second Thursday, a drop from Day seven but still showing steady momentum since its debut.
'Athiradi' night occupancy 34.42% morning 7.42%
By Day eight, Athiradi had earned ₹32.74 crore in India and another ₹22.75 crore overseas.
Night shows are clearly fan favorites, with a 34.42% occupancy rate compared to just 7.42% for morning screenings.
The movie's consistent turnout across all time slots has helped it keep up its impressive run globally, despite some ups and downs at home.