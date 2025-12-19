'Avatar: Fire and Ash' review: Cameron's visually-stunning epic feels hollow

James Cameron transfixed us in ways we didn't know were possible through Avatar (2009) and Avatar: The Way of Water (2022). Now, Avatar: Fire and Ash once again demonstrates Cameron's unstoppable, fierce ambition and takes his vision several notches higher. A gigantic, 197-minute-long saga buoyed by inimitable visuals, Cameron's spectacle feels both entertaining and exhausting. It's ambitious and spellbinding, but also bloated and hollow.

Plot Can Colonel Miles finally catch Jake? You must watch the first two movies before diving into Avatar 3, or you might not follow major chunks of the film. In Fire and Ash, Colonel Miles (Stephen Lang) is still after the "traitor" Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and his family. A new villain, Varang (Oona Chaplin) of the Mangkwan clan, aids Miles. Can Jake protect his family before it's too late?

#1 The visuals remain as breathtaking as ever All the Avatar films are mammoth epics that are best suited for the big screen. Fire and Ash, yet again, offers mesmerizing visuals. Just when you think there can't be a bigger visual upgrade from the second part, this audacious installment takes you by surprise. Cameron's visual effects team, competing only with itself, consistently aims for the stars.

#2 The actors continue to commit to Cameron's vision Apart from the otherworldly special effects, the film also benefits tremendously from the performances. Worthington, Zoe Saldaña (Neytiri), Lang, Chaplin, Jack Champion (Spider), and Britain Dalton (Lo'ak) remain consistently watchable, lending the movie some of its best moments. It helps that Varang is an unhinged antagonist you always want to see more of, and her scenes with Miles (her boyfriend!) really shine through.

#3 The Sully kids take the centerstage Avatar 3 is as much a film about Jake as it is about preparing the next generation for the battles against the Sky People. Spider, Tuk, and Lo'ak become vital in the grand scheme of things. Lo'ak gradually becomes a father figure, and in the climax, the movie comes full circle when Pandora wholeheartedly accepts Spider as it once did Jake.

#4 However, it's simply more of the same Fire and Ash feels like a repetition of The Way of Water, and you can't shrug the feeling that you have seen all this before. We don't spend as much time with Neytiri this time, so she always remains at a distance. Memorable dramatic moments are few and far between, the emotions barely land, and the cookie-cutter storyline fails to thrill.

#5 Too stretched with barely any surprises Fire and Ash introduces some new characters and subplots that will be essential to the Avatar universe in the future. But the narrative moves at snail's speed, putting you through the wringer. It'll have you checking your watch at regular intervals, and Cameron demands immense patience from you. Sure, the visuals are undeniably gorgeous, but can they ever replace solid writing?