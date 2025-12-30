'Avengers: Doomsday' drops emotional new teaser with Thor Entertainment Dec 30, 2025

Marvel just dropped the second teaser for "Avengers: Doomsday," hitting theaters December 18, 2026.

We see Chris Hemsworth's Thor in a quiet forest, kneeling and asking Odin for strength to face one last enemy—hoping he can make it home to his daughter, Love.

The moment feels extra heartfelt as Hemsworth's real-life daughter, India Rose Hemsworth, returns as Love.