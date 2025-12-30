'Avengers: Doomsday' drops emotional new teaser with Thor
Marvel just dropped the second teaser for "Avengers: Doomsday," hitting theaters December 18, 2026.
We see Chris Hemsworth's Thor in a quiet forest, kneeling and asking Odin for strength to face one last enemy—hoping he can make it home to his daughter, Love.
The moment feels extra heartfelt as Hemsworth's real-life daughter, India Rose Hemsworth, returns as Love.
All your favorite heroes—and some epic team-ups
Directed by the Russo brothers, this is MCU film #39 and picks up 14 months after "Thunderbolts."
The lineup is stacked: Avengers join forces with Wakandans, Fantastic Four, New Avengers, and the original X-Men to take on Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.
Expect big names like Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier), Letitia Wright (Black Panther), and Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) all sharing the screen.