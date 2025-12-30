Next Article
'Viral Video 2025' is trending as the year wraps up
Entertainment
As 2025 winds down, there's a significant spike in searches for "Viral Video 2025" to catch up on the internet's biggest moments.
From wild highlights to unforgettable clips, these viral videos were among the most talked-about moments online this year.
The moments everyone's been sharing
This year saw everything from stunning visuals in "Kumbh Mela Monalisa" to the buzz around the "Payal Gaming link video."
Some controversies grabbed attention too, like a much-discussed AI-generated MMS and a separate MMS scandal that fueled debates.
Globally, a Coldplay concert clip set off meme waves, while back home, Akshaye Khanna's performance in "Rehman Dakait Song Video" and the hit song FA9LA had everyone talking.