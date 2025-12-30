'Stranger Things' S05 finale hits Netflix and theaters this New Year's Eve Entertainment Dec 30, 2025

Stranger Things wraps up its epic fifth season with a finale, "Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up," over two hours long, dropping December 31 at 8pm ET.

Set in fall 1987, the story finds Hawkins under military quarantine as the gang faces Vecna one last time, with Eleven in hiding.