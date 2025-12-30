Next Article
'Stranger Things' S05 finale hits Netflix and theaters this New Year's Eve
Entertainment
Stranger Things wraps up its epic fifth season with a finale, "Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up," over two hours long, dropping December 31 at 8pm ET.
Set in fall 1987, the story finds Hawkins under military quarantine as the gang faces Vecna one last time, with Eleven in hiding.
Where can you watch?
For the first time, you can catch the finale on Netflix on release day.
Cast and crew reactions
The finale has been called a "masterpiece" by executive producer Shawn Levy, promising big reveals about Henry Creel and Vecna.
David Harbour says it's the "best ever," sharing that Noah Schnapp's emotional table read had everyone tearing up just 20 minutes in—a moment confirmed by Charlie Heaton and Finn Wolfhard.