Vijay vs Prabhas: Box office battle of 'Jana Nayagan' and 'The Raja Saab'
Big movie clash alert for January 9, 2026!
Thalapathy Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, and Prabhas's The Raja Saab are both set to release during the festive Pongal/Sankranthi season.
For Vijay, this marks his goodbye to movies as he gears up for a political run in Tamil Nadu's 2026 elections.
Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi is also joining the lineup on the same day.
How the films are hyping up fans
Both films have opted for diametrically opposite strategies of marketing. The Raja Saab built buzz through multiple pre-release events and has already pulled in $200k from US ticket pre-sales.
Jana Nayagan held a massive audio launch in Malaysia that drew a crowd of 80,000. Separately, the film has brought in over $125k from US advance sales, with more than 6,000 tickets snapped up for the premiere day.
Both stars have proven box office power—now it's just a wait to see who takes the crown this festival season.