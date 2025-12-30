Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' hit by $10 million loss after Middle East ban

Ban highlights global challenges, but fans still show up

Kapadia shared that while they respect local rules, missing out on these markets is a big deal for international earnings.

Still, Dhurandhar's worldwide popularity hasn't slowed down—fans from the Gulf are even traveling to Europe and America to catch it during their holidays.

Directed by Aditya Dhar and featuring stars like Akshaye Khanna and R Madhavan, this two-part series, with the first part set in Karachi's underworld, is clearly keeping its global buzz alive despite the hurdles.