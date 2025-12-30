Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' hit by $10 million loss after Middle East ban
Ranveer Singh's action-packed film Dhurandhar is making waves globally, but it just faced a major setback—a ban in several Middle Eastern countries has cost the movie about $10 million in potential revenue.
Pranab Kapadia, the overseas distributor, pointed out that these regions usually love action films and Dhurandhar could have done really well there.
Ban highlights global challenges, but fans still show up
Kapadia shared that while they respect local rules, missing out on these markets is a big deal for international earnings.
Still, Dhurandhar's worldwide popularity hasn't slowed down—fans from the Gulf are even traveling to Europe and America to catch it during their holidays.
Directed by Aditya Dhar and featuring stars like Akshaye Khanna and R Madhavan, this two-part series, with the first part set in Karachi's underworld, is clearly keeping its global buzz alive despite the hurdles.