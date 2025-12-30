'Stranger Things' S05 finale trailer: A nostalgic, thrilling ride
The final Stranger Things trailer is here, and it's packed with feels.
Hopper urges Eleven to "fight one last time," as we see glimpses of the gang through the years and a seriously creepy Vecna appears.
The nostalgia hits hard, with nostalgic flashbacks to the gang's earlier days.
What's in the trailer?
Expect throwbacks with old cast moments, Hopper gearing up for a showdown ("Let's end this, kid"), Dustin shouting "Mother of God," and red lightning setting the mood.
Vecna looks more menacing than ever.
Finale release & big-screen debut
Season 5 drops in three parts: Vol. 1 landed November 26, Vol. 2 on December 25, and the grand finale arrives December 31 at 8pm ET.
For a first, you can catch the last episode in over 500 locations in the US and Canada—Netflix wanted fans to experience it together on the big screen!