'Stranger Things' finale drops December 31—here's what to know
Entertainment
Stranger Things is wrapping up its nine-year run with a final episode, The Rightside Up, streaming on Netflix December 31, 2025.
Expect familiar faces like Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, and Winona Ryder as Hawkins faces the Upside Down one last time.
The finale runs just over two hours and promises an epic send-off from the Duffer Brothers.
What's next for Stranger Things fans?
The story isn't stopping here—an animated spin-off called Stranger Things: Tales from '85 arrives in 2026, and a prequel play, The First Shadow, is already on Broadway and the West End.
Plus, the Duffers have hinted at another spin-off with all-new characters.
So even though this chapter's ending, there's plenty more to look forward to in the Stranger Things universe!