'Stranger Things' finale drops December 31—here's what to know

What's next for Stranger Things fans?

The story isn't stopping here—an animated spin-off called Stranger Things: Tales from '85 arrives in 2026, and a prequel play, The First Shadow, is already on Broadway and the West End.

Plus, the Duffers have hinted at another spin-off with all-new characters.

So even though this chapter's ending, there's plenty more to look forward to in the Stranger Things universe!