'Avengers: Doomsday' teaser drops: Thor's emotional moment revealed
Marvel just released the second teaser for Avengers: Doomsday, which leaked online before being shown in theaters with Avatar: Fire and Ash and then officially released online.
This sneak peek brings back Chris Hemsworth as Thor, following up on the buzz from the first teaser where Chris Evans returned as Steve Rogers.
Thor's heartfelt plea takes center stage
In the new footage, Thor—rocking his short Ragnarok hair—asks his father for mercy so he can make it home to his adopted daughter, Love.
Fans might remember Love from the end of Thor: Love and Thunder.
Star-studded cast and release date
The movie packs a huge cast, including Robert Downey Jr. (now playing Victor von Doom), Pedro Pascal, Tom Hiddleston, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd, and Sebastian Stan.
Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters December 18, 2026.