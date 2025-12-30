'Avengers: Doomsday' teaser drops: Thor's emotional moment revealed Entertainment Dec 30, 2025

Marvel just released the second teaser for Avengers: Doomsday, which leaked online before being shown in theaters with Avatar: Fire and Ash and then officially released online.

This sneak peek brings back Chris Hemsworth as Thor, following up on the buzz from the first teaser where Chris Evans returned as Steve Rogers.