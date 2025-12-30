'Monumental': Tom Hiddleston teases Loki's role in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

What's new for Loki and Marvel?

This film marks a big shift for Marvel, spotlighting Loki after the Kang storyline was dropped.

Hiddleston explained that Loki's arc is all about making peace with his past to change his future, saying it gave him "the power of authorship over his own story."

Directed by the Russo brothers, with Robert Downey Jr. returning as Doctor Doom, Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters December 18, 2026.