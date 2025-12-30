Next Article
'Monumental': Tom Hiddleston teases Loki's role in 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Entertainment
Tom Hiddleston, Marvel's longtime Loki, just wrapped Avengers: Doomsday and described it as "monumental" and said "the center of the story is absolutely brilliant."
He shared with British GQ that the story surprised him—"it just has never been done before."
What's new for Loki and Marvel?
This film marks a big shift for Marvel, spotlighting Loki after the Kang storyline was dropped.
Hiddleston explained that Loki's arc is all about making peace with his past to change his future, saying it gave him "the power of authorship over his own story."
Directed by the Russo brothers, with Robert Downey Jr. returning as Doctor Doom, Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters December 18, 2026.