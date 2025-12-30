Shrey Mittal hops onto 'Mangal Lakshmi—Lakshmi ka Safar'

Cast shake-ups keep things interesting

Mangal Lakshmi has seen a lot of cast changes lately. Shubham Dipta (the original Kartik) was replaced by Manan Joshi, who started out as an antagonist but now supports Lakshmi, played by Sanika Amit.

Even Kartik's mother got recast recently, with Jyoti Gauba stepping in after Gayatri Soham left for personal reasons.