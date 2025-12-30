Shrey Mittal hops onto 'Mangal Lakshmi—Lakshmi ka Safar'
Shrey Mittal, who you might remember from Naagin 6 and MTV Splitsvilla, is joining Colors TV's Mangal Lakshmi—Lakshmi Ka Safar.
The show's makers are bringing him in to shake things up and add some fresh twists to the story.
Cast shake-ups keep things interesting
Mangal Lakshmi has seen a lot of cast changes lately. Shubham Dipta (the original Kartik) was replaced by Manan Joshi, who started out as an antagonist but now supports Lakshmi, played by Sanika Amit.
Even Kartik's mother got recast recently, with Jyoti Gauba stepping in after Gayatri Soham left for personal reasons.
New faces, new drama ahead
With Shrey Mittal and Shritama Mukherjee both coming on board, the show is set for another big turn in Lakshmi's journey.
If you're into serials that keep switching things up, this one might be worth keeping an eye on!