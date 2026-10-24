'Avengers: Doomsday' new teaser gives a glimpse of Fantastic Four
What's the story
Major League Baseball (MLB) and Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) collaborated to unveil a special teaser of the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday during Game 1 of the World Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers on Friday. The sneak peek featured Fantastic Four's Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal) throwing the ceremonial first pitch to Human Torch (Joseph Quinn). The movie is set to premiere on December 18.
Film preview
Cast and characters of 'Avengers: Doomsday'
The preview also featured Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, Paul Rudd's Ant-Man, and Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson.
The film will see the multiverse collapsing, forcing heroes from different Earths to unite against Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.).
The cast also includes Tenoch Huerta as Namor, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, and more.
Twitter Post
See the teaser here
Worlds collide ⚾— MLB (@MLB) October 24, 2026
An exclusive preview of Marvel's new Avengers movie assembles Bryce Harper, Freddie Freeman, Jacob Misiorowski, Junior Caminero and Randy Arozarena 👀
Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters everywhere December 18 pic.twitter.com/WX1YtKjAKt
Returning stars
Return of 'X-Men' actors
Avengers: Doomsday will also see the return of actors from previous X-Men films.
Patrick Stewart is back as Professor X, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, and Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler.
James Marsden will reprise his role as Cyclops while Channing Tatum returns as Gambit.
The film also features Hayley Atwell and reportedly Sandra Hüller in a secret cameo role.