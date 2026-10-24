'Avengers: Doomsday' new teaser gives a glimpse of Fantastic Four

The preview also featured Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, Paul Rudd's Ant-Man, and Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson.

The film will see the multiverse collapsing, forcing heroes from different Earths to unite against Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.).

The cast also includes Tenoch Huerta as Namor, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, and more.