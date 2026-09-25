'Avengers Endgame: Encore' re-release earns ₹7.25cr on India opening day
Avengers Endgame: Encore is back in theaters and fans are clearly excited.
It pulled in ₹7.25 crore across India on its opening day, even with new movies like The Vvan and Primetime competing for attention.
Marvel fans are getting another chance to relive the action.
Russo calls extended 'Endgame' required viewing
This version isn't just a repeat; it comes packed with never-seen-before footage, a special intro, and an extended post-credits scene, making the movie over three hours long now.
Co-director Joe Russo says it's "critically important" and said it was "required viewing" before going into Avengers: Doomsday, where Robert Downey Jr. returns as Doctor Doom.
The film also outperformed last year's Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith re-release in North America, showing Marvel still has major pull worldwide.