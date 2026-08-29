'Avengers: Endgame Encore' trailer sets 77 million views within 24 hours
Entertainment
Marvel's Avengers: Endgame Encore trailer just set a new record: 77 million views in 24 hours, leaving Top Gun's old 19 million mark far behind.
The movie returns to theaters on September 25, and fans will get an early look at December's big release, Avengers: Doomsday.
IMAX re-release reportedly includes 'Doomsday' preview
The trailer connects the emotional highs of the original Endgame (yes, including that epic "Avengers assemble!" moment) with what's coming next.
If you catch the re-release in IMAX or Infinity Vision-certified screens, you'll reportedly get an additional sneak peek at Doomsday, where Marvel announced Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the MCU as Victor Von Doom at Comic-Con in 2024.
It's both a tribute to Marvel history and a hype-builder for what's next.