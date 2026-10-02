'Avengers: Endgame' re-release earns ₹31.40 cr in India 1st week
Entertainment
Avengers: Endgame is back in theaters as Encore, and fans clearly showed up: it's pulled in ₹31.40 crore across India in just one week.
The film played 3,154 shows, with the English version leading the way by earning ₹1.25 crore from 1,381 screenings.
'Endgame: Encore' adds $89.6 million reaches $2.88B
Globally, Endgame: Encore added $89.6 million to its total in the first week, putting it within reach of $100 million for this re-release alone.
That means Avengers: Endgame's lifetime earnings are now at $2.88 billion, just shy of Avatar's $2.92 billion.
Not bad for a superhero encore!