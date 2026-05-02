'Avengers: Secret Wars' and 'The Hunt for Gollum' debut IMAX
Big movie clash ahead!
On December 17, 2027, Avengers: Secret Wars has locked a global IMAX premiere date and The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum will both debut in IMAX.
Secret Wars, directed by the Russo brothers, wraps up Marvel's Multiverse Saga, especially notable since Avengers: Doomsday lost out on IMAX screens to Dune: Part Three.
With both blockbusters dropping the same day, fans will have a tough choice.
'Secret Wars' 'Hunt for Gollum' casts
Secret Wars brings together stars like Anthony Mackie, Tom Hiddleston, Elizabeth Olsen, and Benedict Cumberbatch for an epic finale.
Meanwhile, The Hunt for Gollum dives back into Middle-earth with Aragorn and Gandalf on a quest to track down Gollum and uncover secrets about Bilbo's ring.
Expect familiar faces: Ian McKellen returns as Gandalf alongside Elijah Wood (Frodo) and Lee Pace (Thranduil), with new adventure.