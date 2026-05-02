'Avengers: Secret Wars' and 'The Hunt for Gollum' debut IMAX Entertainment May 02, 2026

Big movie clash ahead!

On December 17, 2027, Avengers: Secret Wars has locked a global IMAX premiere date and The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum will both debut in IMAX.

Secret Wars, directed by the Russo brothers, wraps up Marvel's Multiverse Saga, especially notable since Avengers: Doomsday lost out on IMAX screens to Dune: Part Three.

With both blockbusters dropping the same day, fans will have a tough choice.