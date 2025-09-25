Next Article
'Avihitham' trailer: Madhavan's wife rumored to be having an affair
Entertainment
The trailer for "Avihitham," directed by Senna Hegde, just dropped—and it's all about the chaos that erupts when a small town hears rumors of an affair.
As word spreads, local men scramble to figure out who's involved, with Madhavan growing suspicious of his own wife.
The story promises plenty of awkward laughs and tense moments as secrets unravel.
Cast, crew, and release date of the film
Set in Kanhangad and inspired by Kasaragod culture, "Avihitham" takes its name from the Malayalam word for illicit affairs.
The film stars Unniraj, Renji Kankol, and Vineeth Chakyar.
Written by Hegde and Ambareesh Kalathera (from Kalathera's story), it's shot by Ramesh Mathews.
You can catch it in theaters this October.