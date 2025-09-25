'Avihitham' trailer: Madhavan's wife rumored to be having an affair Entertainment Sep 25, 2025

The trailer for "Avihitham," directed by Senna Hegde, just dropped—and it's all about the chaos that erupts when a small town hears rumors of an affair.

As word spreads, local men scramble to figure out who's involved, with Madhavan growing suspicious of his own wife.

The story promises plenty of awkward laughs and tense moments as secrets unravel.