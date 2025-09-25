'Crew 2' is happening! Kareena likely to return
What's the story
Kareena Kapoor Khan is more or less confirmed to return for the sequel to her hit 2024 film Crew, reported Pinkvilla. The original movie, produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, also starred Kriti Sanon and Tabu in lead roles. However, their return isn't for sure yet. A source told the portal that "Crew has strong potential to expand into a successful franchise."
Sequel plans
'Things are in the nascent stages at the moment'
The source added, "Kareena has already shown interest in Crew 2 and is waiting to hear the full screenplay before signing the dotted lines." "Things are in the nascent stages at the moment, but the entire team is excited to take the franchise route for Crew." However, it remains unclear if Sanon and Tabu will also reprise their roles or if new actors will be cast.
Ongoing work
Kapoor Khan's upcoming projects
Meanwhile, Kapoor Khan is currently shooting for Dayra with Meghna Gulzar. She is also in talks for several other projects, details of which are being kept under wraps. There are early discussions about a sequel to her 2018 film Veere Di Wedding.