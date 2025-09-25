Next Article
Millie Bobby Brown to star in Netflix's 'Perfect'
Entertainment
Millie Bobby Brown (yep, Eleven from Stranger Things) is reportedly taking on the role of Olympic gymnast Kerri Strug in Netflix's upcoming film Perfect.
Directed by Gia Coppola, the movie will follow the US women's gymnastics team—famously called the "Magnificent Seven"—as they made history with their first-ever Olympic gold at Atlanta 1996.
Brown will also produce the project
The film spotlights Strug's unforgettable vault on an injured ankle, a moment that helped clinch gold for her team.
Brown is also set to produce the project, with a script by Ronnie Sandahl and production planned for 2026.
And if you're waiting for more Stranger Things, its final season lands November 2025 and wraps up on New Year's Eve, split into three parts.