'Homebound,' India's Oscar entry, had to make 11 edits
Entertainment
India's official entry for the 2026 Oscars, Homebound, had to make 11 edits—like muting or swapping out words and deleting a short dialogue—after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) reviewed it.
The board also cut a two-second puja scene and replaced the word "gyaan," as per the CBFC's instructions.
Even with these changes, Homebound was cleared for viewers aged 16+ on September 12.
The film's international screenings and acclaim
Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Homebound is already getting international love—it's been screened at big festivals like Cannes, Toronto, and Melbourne.
Its spot as India's Oscar entry shows just how much buzz it's creating both at home and abroad.