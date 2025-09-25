'Homebound,' India's Oscar entry, had to make 11 edits Entertainment Sep 25, 2025

India's official entry for the 2026 Oscars, Homebound, had to make 11 edits—like muting or swapping out words and deleting a short dialogue—after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) reviewed it.

The board also cut a two-second puja scene and replaced the word "gyaan," as per the CBFC's instructions.

Even with these changes, Homebound was cleared for viewers aged 16+ on September 12.