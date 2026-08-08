Avika Gor hospitalized due to dengue, husband shares health update
What's the story
Television actor Avika Gor has been hospitalized after battling a high fever for five days. Her husband, Milind Chandwani, revealed that she has been diagnosed with dengue. He also praised Gor for continuing to complete her professional commitments despite being unwell and asked fans to pray for her speedy recovery.
Health update
'She first went to a project where two days...'
On Friday, Chandwani took to Instagram to share a video revealing Gor's health condition.
He said, "Avika has been in the hospital since last night. She has had a fever of 103-104 degrees for the past five days."
"And guess what she did during those five days? She first went to a project where two days of shooting were still pending."
Professional commitment
'She spent the entire day in bed...'
Chandwani further added, "She performed so well despite having a 104-degree fever that they managed to wrap up the shoot in just one day."
"Then she came back and got a two-day break. She spent the entire day in bed, taking medicines, unable to move or even eat properly."
"But because she had made a commitment, she traveled to Delhi with the same fever and shot an ad."
Emotional appeal
'Someone will face a loss...': Chandwani on wife's dedication
Chandwani said he repeatedly told her that the producers would understand and that the shoot could be postponed, but Gor insisted on keeping her commitment.
He added, "I told her many times that the producers would understand and that we could postpone it, but she kept saying, 'Someone will face a loss, someone's time will be wasted, someone's money will be wasted. I don't want that. I'll do as much as I can. I'll go.'"
Industry respect
Requesting everyone to keep her in their prayers
Chandwani further praised Gor's dedication to her work, saying, "I have never understood where someone gets so much love for their work from."
"The amount of respect she has for her craft and the value she places on other people's time and resources, I don't think many people in this industry do that."
He concluded by requesting everyone to keep Gor in their prayers.
Details
Gor survived on ORS
Additionally, a member of Gor's team who traveled with her to Delhi for the ad shoot also revealed that the actor "wasn't able to stand properly" but still showed up for work.
She further revealed that Gor survived on ORS and was unable to eat. Several of her industry friends praised her dedication to work.
The actor is known for projects like Balika Vadhu, Bloody Ishq, and Pati Patni Aur Panga.