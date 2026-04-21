'Awarapan 2' will release in August

Emraan-Disha's 'Awarapan 2' now locks August release

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:04 pm Apr 21, 202602:04 pm

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The much-anticipated sequel to the 2007 cult classic Awarapan, Awarapan 2, will now be released on August 14, Vishesh Films announced on Tuesday. A couple of new posters were also dropped. The film was originally scheduled for an April release, but was postponed. Emraan Hashmi will reprise his role in this intense musical love story directed by Nitin Kakkar, and Disha Patani will join the cast as the female lead.