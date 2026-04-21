Emraan-Disha's 'Awarapan 2' now locks August release
What's the story
The much-anticipated sequel to the 2007 cult classic Awarapan, Awarapan 2, will now be released on August 14, Vishesh Films announced on Tuesday. A couple of new posters were also dropped. The film was originally scheduled for an April release, but was postponed. Emraan Hashmi will reprise his role in this intense musical love story directed by Nitin Kakkar, and Disha Patani will join the cast as the female lead.
Box office clash
'Awarapan 2' to clash with 'Lahore 1947'
The release of Awarapan 2 will coincide with another highly anticipated film, Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol. The latter is scheduled for a day earlier on August 13, 2026. This dual release could create fierce competition at the box office as both films offer unique cinematic experiences- one focusing on intense romance and redemption, while the other is driven by a grand patriotic narrative.
Film details
What we know about Hashmi's character
In Awarapan 2, Hashmi will reprise his role as Shivam Pandit. The film continues his journey of redemption in the underworld. Producer Vishesh Bhatt has previously said that Awarapan is an emotion so large that it's meant for the big screen. He added, "Emraan felt the angst of Shivam so deeply that he stepped into character in a heartbeat."