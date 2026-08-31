'Awarapan 2' is slow but steady; crosses ₹200cr mark globally

The film's overseas collection also saw a boost, with an addition of ₹0.5cr on Day 17, bringing its total overseas gross to ₹33.05cr so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to an impressive ₹209.5cr.

The Day 17 collection of ₹1.4cr marks a significant growth of 12% from the previous day's net collection of ₹1.25cr, indicating that the film is still drawing audiences to theaters despite being in its third week since release.