'Awarapan 2' is slow but steady; crosses ₹200cr mark globally
What's the story
The Bollywood film Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani, has continued its steady run at the box office. On Day 17 (August 30) of its release, the movie collected a net of ₹1.4cr across 1,152 shows in India. This takes the total India gross collections to a whopping ₹176.45cr and total India net collections to ₹148.1cr so far.
Global earnings
'Awarapan 2' continues to shine at overseas box office
The film's overseas collection also saw a boost, with an addition of ₹0.5cr on Day 17, bringing its total overseas gross to ₹33.05cr so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to an impressive ₹209.5cr.
The Day 17 collection of ₹1.4cr marks a significant growth of 12% from the previous day's net collection of ₹1.25cr, indicating that the film is still drawing audiences to theaters despite being in its third week since release.
Regional performance
Regional performance and show-wise occupancy
The film's overall occupancy rate stood at a commendable 44.54% on Day 17, with the highest being in the evening shows (50.15%).
The morning and afternoon shows also saw decent occupancy rates of 15.23% and 40.77%, respectively.
In terms of regional performance, the highest occupancy rates were recorded by Lucknow (at 51.3%), Hyderabad (69%), and Bengaluru (49.8%).
About the film
Everything to know about 'Awarapan 2'
Awarapan 2 is a sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan. The new installment continues the story of Shivam, played by Hashmi, as he navigates through love and sacrifice in the crime world.
The film is directed by Nitin Kakkar and features an ensemble cast including Suvinder Vicky and Shabana Azmi.