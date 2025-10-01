Emraan Hashmi's 'Awarapan 2' to wrap up shoot by year-end
What's the story
The much-awaited sequel to Emraan Hashmi's cult classic Awarapan (2007), titled Awarapan 2, has finally gone on floors. Co-starring Disha Patani, the film is being shot in Thailand with a 40-day schedule. Director Nitin Kakkar and producer Vishesh Bhatt have reportedly started shooting in a bustling street of Bangkok last week. The team will be shooting an action sequence in a local market this week, reported Mid-Day.
Plot continuation
This is how 'Awarapan 2' will connect to original
The original film ended with Hashmi's character, Shivam, "dying" in Bangkok. A source told Mid-Day that the sequel will pick up from this point. "The second installment begins from this point - Shivam comes back to life and meets Disha's character, who helps him in his next mission." The producer has reportedly hired robust security for the shoot as they are filming at real locations.
Character development
Hashmi, Patani undergoing physical training for roles
In the sequel, Hashmi's character will be seen in a new light. The source added that his character has matured after the loss and he will be sporting a lean frame and a French beard. Patani has also undergone intense training as she has many action sequences in the film. The team will reportedly move on to emotional scenes once they finish shooting in Thailand by early November.
Mumbai shoot
When will 'Awarapan 2' release?
After wrapping up the Bangkok schedule, the team will move on to two schedules in Mumbai. The first one will be shot in a suburban studio where a sprawling set depicting the interiors of the characters' homes will be erected. The Mumbai schedule will tie up the film's production, ideally by this year's end. Kakkar will focus on post-production before Awarapan 2 releases on April 3, 2026.