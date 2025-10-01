Emraan Hashmi's 'Awarapan 2' to wrap up shoot by year-end

The much-awaited sequel to Emraan Hashmi 's cult classic Awarapan (2007), titled Awarapan 2, has finally gone on floors. Co-starring Disha Patani , the film is being shot in Thailand with a 40-day schedule. Director Nitin Kakkar and producer Vishesh Bhatt have reportedly started shooting in a bustling street of Bangkok last week. The team will be shooting an action sequence in a local market this week, reported Mid-Day.

Plot continuation This is how 'Awarapan 2' will connect to original The original film ended with Hashmi's character, Shivam, "dying" in Bangkok. A source told Mid-Day that the sequel will pick up from this point. "The second installment begins from this point - Shivam comes back to life and meets Disha's character, who helps him in his next mission." The producer has reportedly hired robust security for the shoot as they are filming at real locations.

Character development Hashmi, Patani undergoing physical training for roles In the sequel, Hashmi's character will be seen in a new light. The source added that his character has matured after the loss and he will be sporting a lean frame and a French beard. Patani has also undergone intense training as she has many action sequences in the film. The team will reportedly move on to emotional scenes once they finish shooting in Thailand by early November.