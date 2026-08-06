'Awarapan 2' trailer: Shivam Pandit returns battered but brutal 

Hashmi reprises his role as Shivam Pandit, a character he first portrayed nearly two decades ago.

The trailer hints at a darker narrative where Shivam is driven by revenge and unresolved emotions.

Patani joins the cast as Zara, adding a new dimension to Shivam's journey.

The film also stars veteran actor Shabana Azmi as Nafisa and Puran Gabbi as Zorawar, among others.