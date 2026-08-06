'Awarapan 2' trailer: Shivam Pandit returns battered but brutal
What's the story
The much-anticipated trailer for Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani, was released on Thursday. The sequel to the cult classic Awarapan (2007) promises a darker narrative filled with themes of revenge, redemption, and unresolved consequences. Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt under Vishesh Films, it will hit theaters worldwide on August 14.
Character reprise
New characters join Hashmi's Shivam in 'Awarapan 2'
Hashmi reprises his role as Shivam Pandit, a character he first portrayed nearly two decades ago.
The trailer hints at a darker narrative where Shivam is driven by revenge and unresolved emotions.
Patani joins the cast as Zara, adding a new dimension to Shivam's journey.
The film also stars veteran actor Shabana Azmi as Nafisa and Puran Gabbi as Zorawar, among others.
Trailer highlights
Music, action at core of 'Awarapan' sequel
The Awarapan 2 trailer features Hashmi as an older, scarred Shivam who is still haunted by his past.
The film's narrative revolves around themes of vengeance and redemption, with action and music playing pivotal roles.
The soundtrack has been composed by Mithoon, Jeet Gannguli, Amaal Malik, Ankit Sachdev, and Wasif Ahmad with lyrics penned by Sayeed Qadri, Rashmi Virag, Akhil Sachdeva, and Sachin Singh Chandel.
Sequel anticipation
Hashmi's 'Awarapan' became a cult classic
The original Awarapan film gradually attained cult status due to Hashmi's performance, its music, and emotionally driven narrative. The sequel seems to build on that legacy while introducing new characters and a fresh conflict.
With the trailer now out, fans have finally got their first glimpse of Shivam's return in Awarapan 2, which promises a mix of high-octane action, emotional storytelling, and a soundtrack that stays true to the franchise's identity.