Who's Tina Rijhwani, Salman's nephew Ayaan Agnihotri's fiancée?

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan 's nephew and musician Ayaan Agnihotri recently got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Tina Rijhwani. The couple shared romantic proposal pictures on social media , which quickly went viral. In the comments section, several family members and well-wishers congratulated the couple. Here's more about Rijhwani and Agnihotri.

Career insights Take a look at Rijhwani's professional background While Rijhwani is not a public figure, she has reportedly made a name for herself as a communications professional. She works at Blu Advisory, where she holds a leadership role in communications, per Moneycontrol. She was reportedly previously associated with The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. and Peepul Consulting. News24 reported that she has over a decade of experience in business management and marketing, and primarily works in the lifestyle and fashion industries.

Celebrity wishes Bollywood celebrities congratulated the couple on social media The couple had been in a relationship for quite some time before their engagement. Agnihotri's engagement announcement was met with a flurry of congratulatory messages from several well-known personalities in the film industry. Malaika Arora, Sonakshi Sinha, Pulkit Samrat, and Zaheer Iqbal were among those who posted warm and celebratory comments on the couple's post.