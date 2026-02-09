Ayesha Khan opens up about privacy issues in digital age

Actor Ayesha Khan is speaking up about how AI is being used to sexualize women online, calling it "very scary." She shared that an AI-generated video of her and Vijay Ganguly hugging—something that never happened—was circulated, which left her feeling uneasy.

Khan's comments on AI misuse Khan recently found several morphed images of herself on social media.

She pointed out that most people can't tell what's real anymore, saying, "The AI thing that has started is very scary. You have made a whole app to sexualise women on the internet... I can't humanly process this information that this is happening,"

This kind of tech misuse is becoming way too common.

Paparazzi and privacy concerns Khan also called out paparazzi for posting embarrassing or private photos without her consent.

She did mention some photographers respect her wishes, but overall, it highlights how tricky privacy has become in the age of viral content.