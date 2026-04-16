'Udta Teer': Ayushmann, Sara's spy-comedy to release on September 11

Udta Teer will be helmed by Akash A. Kaushik, who is making his directorial debut with this film. Kaushik is known for his writing work on movies such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Great Grand Masti, and Thank God. The film promises to be a lively entertainer with a unique blend of action and humor.

Production details

Here's who is producing 'Udta Teer'

Udta Teer is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Achin Jain. More details about the film's plot and supporting cast are yet to be revealed. Meanwhile, apart from Udta Teer, Khurrana and Khan will also be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Doh. It is a spiritual sequel to Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019). The comedy is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Juno Chopra.