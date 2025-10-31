It didn't do well at the box office

Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 4' now streaming: Where to watch

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:18 am Oct 31, 2025

What's the story

Tiger Shroff's action thriller Baaghi 4 is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film, which was released in theaters on September 5, received mixed reviews and had a disappointing box office performance. It was initially available for rent on Prime Video from October 17 before becoming accessible to all subscribers on Friday, October 31.