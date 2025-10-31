Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 4' now streaming: Where to watch
What's the story
Tiger Shroff's action thriller Baaghi 4 is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film, which was released in theaters on September 5, received mixed reviews and had a disappointing box office performance. It was initially available for rent on Prime Video from October 17 before becoming accessible to all subscribers on Friday, October 31.
Film synopsis
Here's what happens in 'Baaghi 4'
Baaghi 4 follows the story of Ronnie (Shroff), who wakes up from a coma after surviving a car accident. He is haunted by visions of his girlfriend Alisha (Harnaaz Sandhu), whom others claim never existed. As the story progresses, Ronnie uncovers a conspiracy involving the villainous businessman Chacko (Sanjay Dutt). The film also stars Sonam Bajwa, Shreyas Talpade, and Saurabh Sachdeva in supporting roles.
Film reception
Box office collection of 'Baaghi 4'
At the domestic box office, Baaghi 4 has earned a total of ₹52.1 crore, while its worldwide collection stands at ₹77 crore. The film was directed by A Harsha and has a runtime of 2 hours and 34 minutes.